No visa requirement for Kenyans eyeing South Africa - President Ramaphosa
Kenyans will enter South Africa visa-free beginning January 2023 for a maximum of 90 days annually, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.
Speaking at the start of his two-day state visit to Kenya, and after holding bilateral talks with President William Ruto, he said South Africa and Kenya are committed to ensuring that the agreements signed between the two countries are implemented.
"On behalf of Kenyans, I express appreciation on the progress that we have made in the long awaited visa-free regime between Kenya and South Africa. We have discussed the issue of visas between South Africa and Kenya, with a view to allowing Kenyans to visit South Africa on a visa-free basis. This will officially start on January 1, 2023 and it will be available to Kenyans for a 90-day period per year," Mr Ramaphosa said Wednesday.
More follows...
Also read: Rich nations on the spot over climate crisis