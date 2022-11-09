No visa requirement for Kenyans eyeing South Africa - President Ramaphosa

Speaking at the start of his two-day state visit to Kenya, and after holding bilateral talks with President William Ruto , he said South Africa and Kenya are committed to ensuring that the agreements signed between the two countries are implemented.

"On behalf of Kenyans, I express appreciation on the progress that we have made in the long awaited visa-free regime between Kenya and South Africa. We have discussed the issue of visas between South Africa and Kenya, with a view to allowing Kenyans to visit South Africa on a visa-free basis. This will officially start on January 1, 2023 and it will be available to Kenyans for a 90-day period per year," Mr Ramaphosa said Wednesday.