Kenyan peacekeeper Steplyne Nyaboga wins UN gender advocate award

Kenyan Peacekeeper, Major Steplyne Nyaboga, who has won the 2020 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The UN chief applauded Maj Nyaboga for introducing perspectives which increased awareness of significant gender dimensions across the mission and boosted their engagement with women in Darfur, Sudan.

A Kenyan peacekeeper has won the 2020 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

