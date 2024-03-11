Kenyan lawyer Binaifer Nowrojee to head Open Society Foundations

Kenyan human rights lawyer Binaifer Nowrojee is to become the first woman from the Global South to head the Open Society Foundations, a leading private funder of independent justice groups.

Ms Nowrojee, whose appointment was announced on Monday, will take over from Mark Malloch-Brown, a Briton who is stepping down in June this year.

Ms Nowrojee, who is the daughter of Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee, is credited with playing a pivotal role in orchestrating a significant strategic and structural realignment of Open Society to enhance its capacity to effect change in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

"With over three decades of experience, Ms Nowrojee navigates politically sensitive environments to drive meaningful change," the statement released on Monday said.

She previously held key positions at the Open Society Foundations, including vice president for programmes on the executive leadership team, director of the East Africa Foundation, regional director for Asia Pacific, and vice president for organisational transformation.

Ms Nowrojee holds a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School and an LLM from Harvard Law School, underscoring her strong academic foundation and expertise in international law and human rights.

With her wealth of experience and unwavering dedication, the statement indicated that she was well-equipped to lead the Open Society Foundations into a new era of impactful and transformative change.

“Her strategic leadership spans national, regional and international levels, encompassing policy research, campaigning, grant making, litigation and investment,” it added.

She has extensive experience in Africa and Asia, where she led advocacy initiatives to promote social justice and equality.

Before joining the foundation, which works in more than 120 countries around the world, Ms Nowrojee was a legal counsel at Human Rights Watch and a staff attorney at the Lawyers Committee for Human Rights.

She has worked extensively on the prosecution of sexual violence under international law and testified as an expert witness at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Her commitment to advancing justice also extends to academia, where she has served as a lecturer at Harvard Law School and has been awarded a Carr Center Fellowship.

In her acceptance speech, she expressed her gratitude for being considered for the top job.

“I am Kenyan, of Indian origin and have lived and worked in Kenya, Tanzania, Singapore, the UK and the US,” she said, adding that much of her professional life has focused on pushing international courts to deliver justice to victims of sexual violence in conflict.

She expressed honour to be named the next president of the remarkable organisation.

“I’ve learned so much under Mark’s leadership, and I want to express my deep appreciation to him for guiding our network during this challenging phase,” she said.

“I have accepted this position because I know that when Open Society is at its best, it is an inspiring place to work,” added Ms Nowrojee.

She noted that the philanthropic organisation had had the privilege of supporting extraordinary leaders and organisations around the world who are now speaking out against injustice, challenging discriminatory norms, disrupting inequitable systems, and improving the world.

Ms Nowrojee pledged to remain committed to the values of an open society and to follow founder and billionaire George Soro's vision of critical thinking, local knowledge and risk-taking.

"I was fortunate enough to accompany George and Tamiko Soros on their travels and then to support Alex on many of his travels through Asia, including to the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh.

"I share these details to give you an insight into the fabric I am cut from. It is a fabric woven with the threads of commitment, integrity and a deep-seated belief in the transformative power of our work," she said.

Even as we support each other to restore the health and vitality of the organisation," she said, "it is time for us to redouble our commitment to the important work we are here to do.

She joined the organisation in 2004 after a decade at Human Rights Watch, where she focused on rights on the African continent, women's rights, and refugee rights.

The leadership change comes after years of layoffs as the organisation transitions to a new operating model.

"My appointment comes after you and our partners have seen a lot of change. We have endured a prolonged period of disruption, and this has not come without pain and loss, as many of you have said goodbye to colleagues and ended relationships with long-time grantees," she said.