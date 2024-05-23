A true Kenyan hero: KCB pays tribute to employee Cheruiyot Kirui

KCB Bank has joined the world in celebrating the life of Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui, who died on Wednesday while climbing Mount Everest.

In a statement the Group Chief Executive Paul Russo described Kirui as a true Kenyan hero and an ambassador for the bank.

Kirui was described as a rare professional banker who over the years has proudly carried the flag of Kenya and Africa to global heights in his mountaineering endeavours. He remains an icon and inspiration to many.

“KCB Group PLC joins the world in celebrating the life of Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui. We are saddened by his demise which occurred on 23rd May 2024 while summiting MT Everest, the world's highest mountain above sea level,” read the statement

“He was a dedicated Senior Relationship Manager Schemes, Mortgage Division and was a valued KCB staff member and will be remembered as a dedicated employee. He was also a passionate athlete and mountaineer locally and beyond and becomes the second Kenyan to ever summit Mt Everest,” it added.

Heartfelt prayers

The bank offered its encouragement and heartfelt prayers for strength and comfort to his family, colleagues and loved ones at this difficult time.

“We extend our words of encouragement and heartfelt prayers of strength and comfort to his family, colleagues and loved ones as we navigate the difficult period,”

Kirui, an accomplished mountaineer who reached the summit of Mount Kenya more than 10 times, went missing above 8,000 metres on Mt Everest on Wednesday.

He was found lifeless on Thursday morning in the 'death zone', the area above 8,000 metres.

Everest Today confirmed that Kirui died just above 8,000 metres on his way to the summit.

“With profound sadness, we share the news of Kenyan mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui's passing. His body was found a few meters below the summit of Mt Everest,” the statement read.