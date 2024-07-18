Kenyan, Haitian police recapture Auorite Portuaire Nationale port from gangs

Kenyan police officers in Haiti and their Haitian counterparts have managed to take over a port that has been controlled by gangs for the past five months.

The officers, who are part of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, managed on Wednesday, July 17, to recapture the Auorite Portuaire Nationale (APN) port, which fell to the gangs on March 6, 2024.

The port is located in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital.

Speaking exclusively to the Nation on Thursday, July 18, MSS Mission Commander Godfrey Otunge said the gangs, who resisted the takeover, surrendered the port after an exchange of fire.

"The Kenyan contingent and the Haitian police officers managed to repulse the gangs who had started shooting at them. The officers then took over the port, which was controlled by the gangs," said Mr Otunge.

By taking over the port, the gangs prevented food, medical and other supplies, including humanitarian aid, from entering the troubled Caribbean nation.

The port was one of the remaining entry points into Haiti used by the United Nations to deliver humanitarian aid to the people, most of whom are unable to fend for themselves.

The clash between the officers and the gangs took place just a few metres from the White Palace, the official residence of Haiti's president.

It was the first time Kenyan officers engaged gang members in combat as they travelled from Toussaint Louverture International Airport to the Autorite Portuaire Nationale port.

Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Otunge said Wednesday's operation was the first to take place in the central part of the city. In the past, most of their work was done in the capital's main square.

Journalists take pictures of Kenyan police officers during their patrol as part of a peacekeeping mission, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 17, 2024.

Photo credit: Ralph Tedy Erol | Reuters

"Both Kenyan and Haitian agents took up positions at several points in the city as the shooting continued and managed to gain access to the port, which has been a no-go zone since March," he said.

Initially, Kenyan police in Haiti were asked to guard critical infrastructure and patrol the streets as they slowly learned about the gangs' operations.

State of emergency

Their entry into the port and eviction of the gang members came just hours after Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille declared a state of emergency in 14 gang-controlled municipalities.

"I authorise the Haitian National Police, with the support of the Haitian Armed Forces and the MS, to gradually deploy and launch operations in the affected areas," Mr Conille said.

By declaring a state of emergency, the Prime Minister has given the government the tools it needs to act, eradicate the gangs and restore state authority.

"Remember that I have always told you that Haiti will not perish and will not lose this battle," said the Prime Minister.

Once it is confirmed that the port is secure and the gangs have been wiped out, Mr Conille is expected to visit the area to assess the situation.

Mr Conille has said in the past that he will not enter into negotiations with the gangs that have imposed a reign of terror on Port-au-Prince and other parts of Haiti.

This is despite calls by gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, alias Barbecue, for a meeting with Mr Conille to discuss the future of the country.

The prime minister said he would only allow talks if the gang laid down their arms and surrendered.

The takeover of the port came just 10 days after the same security agents managed to take over the University Hospital in Port-au-Prince.

The hospital had been closed since March when gangs took control of the area.

During Wednesday's operation, one of the MaxPro armoured vehicles the officers were using broke down - forcing Kenyan officers trained as mechanics to work on it in the streets as residents watched.

The armoured vehicle is a Mines Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) truck, supplied by the US government and part of the Pentagon's stockpile.

"The armoured vehicle that broke down is currently at one of the police stations in Port-au-Prince," said Commander Otunge.

The Kenyan police contingent was travelling in eight MaxPro trucks before one broke down. There was no communication that it would continue to be used for operations after the incident.

Wednesday's assignment came just a day after an additional 200 Kenyan police officers landed in Haiti.

The second contingent was received by Commander Otunge and Mr Rameau, who said Kenya would send more officers to the gang-ravaged country.

Jamaica has already sent a team of six representatives to assess how the mission will work before Kingston can send its officers to Haiti.

Other countries sending boots to Port-au-Prince are Benin, the Bahamas, Belize, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Algeria, Canada, France, Germany, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The MSS mission is an international force authorised by the UN Security Council on October 2, 2023, to assist the government of Haiti in restoring law and order.