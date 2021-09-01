Kenya steps up efforts to save wildlife from extinction

Roan antelope

A Roan antelope in Ruma National Park in Homa Bay County. The antelope is facing extinction.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At least 1,739 rhinos, including the only existing two northern white rhinos, were counted in the census whose results were released Tuesday.
  • The report notes that sable antelopes and mountain bongos, whose numbers were already less than 100 each, require special attention as they are facing extinction.

The black rhino, mountain bongo, roan antelope and sable antelope have been classified as critically endangered species in Kenya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.