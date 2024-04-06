Meru Aggregation and Industrial Park

Kenya’s Sh25bn industrial parks dream that is now chocking in dust

Abandoned equipment at the Meru Aggregation and Industrial Park at Ruiri Rwarera in this photo taken on March 29, 2024.

Photo credit: Gitonga Marete | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The ambitious projects across the country lie in semi-state of development or abandoned.
  • Many counties have invested significant resources in infrastructure development, land acquisition and promotional activities to attract suitors but very little is happening on the ground.
  • Some areas where construction has either not started or stalled after it picked off the ground are Mombasa, Meru, Nyeri, Laikipia, Kajiado, Siaya, Homa Bay, Nakuru and Elgeyo Marakwet.

