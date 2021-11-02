Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

Kenya’s lessons as October president of UN Security Council

Ambassador Martin Kimani

Dr Martin Kimani, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

At the start of October, as Kenya prepared to take over the rotational presidency of the United Nations Security Council, its permanent representative in New York, Martin Kimani, tried to explain why it mattered for ordinary folk.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.