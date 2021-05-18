Kenya's Covid cases exceed 166,000 as death toll hits 3,021

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported a Covid-19 positivity rate of 7.5 per cent after 469 more people tested positive from a sample of 6,244 tested within a day.

The new infections pushed the country’s number of confirmed cases since last March to 166,006 and the number of samples tested so far to 1,752,693.

Kisumu County overtook Nairobi, recording the highest number of new infections among counties, which was 102.

Nairobi followed with Nairobi 77 new patients and then came Mombasa and Kericho with 27 each, Siaya and Busia 18 each, Meru 17, Kisii 16, Nyeri 14, Kitui 13, Nyamira and Kilifi 12 each, Nandi 11, Uasin Gishu 10, Turkana nine, and Bungoma and Makueni eight each.

Kakamega and Kiambu each reported seven new infections, Nakuru and Homa Bay six each, Murang’a five, Embu, Laikipia, Machakos and Vihiga four each, Taita Taveta, Bomet, Kajiado, Trans Nzoia and West Pokot three each, Kirinyaga, Migori and Tharaka Nithi two each, and Isiolo and Marsabit recorded one each.

Three hundred and sixty three of the new patients were Kenyans and 106 foreigners, 280 male and 189 female, the youngest was two years old and the oldest 102.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced the recovery of 43 more patients, 29 of them after home-based care and 14 at health facilities across the country.

The death toll rose by eight to 3,021 but none of the deaths occurred over the past 24 hours. Three occurred on diverse dates within the last month while five were late death reports confirmed after the audit of facility records.

By Tuesday, a total of 1,039 patients had been admitted to health facilities across the country while 4,714 were under home-based isolation and care.

Of those in hospital, 108 were under intensive care, 22 of them on ventilator support, 71 on supplemental oxygen and 15 under observation.

Another 91 patients were on supplemental oxygen, 87 of them in general wards and four in high dependency units (HDU).