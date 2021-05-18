Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Kenya's Covid cases exceed 166,000 as death toll hits 3,021

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe speaks during the opening of a high dependency maternity and new born unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital Othaya Annex in Nyeri County on May 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The death toll rose by eight to 3,021 but none of the deaths occurred over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported a Covid-19 positivity rate of 7.5 per cent after 469 more people tested positive from a sample of 6,244 tested within a day.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as CJ

  2. MPs approve CJ nominee Martha Koome

  3. Magistrates, judges condemn attacks on colleagues over BBI Bill judgment

  4. PRIME US promises 80 million doses of Covid vaccines

  5. PRIME BBI court drama

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.