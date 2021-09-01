Kenya records 1,018 new Covid cases, 10.9pc positivity rate

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections have on September 1, 2021 risen by 1,018 from a sample size of 9,347.

By  Amina Wako

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections have Wednesday risen by 1,018 from a sample size of 9,347 tested in the last 24 hours, raising cumulative cases recorded so far to 236,881.

