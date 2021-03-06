File photo

News

Prime

Kenya’s 15 new constituencies each year

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

The push to create 70 more constituencies will see the number of additional electoral units in the past decade rise to 150 -- on average, 15 a year. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Hope at last as vaccines taken to the counties

  2. PRIME Ruto’s UDA plan for a 2015 Jubilee-style Parliament debut derailed in mini polls

  3. Meghan Markle says 'liberating' to speak out in Oprah interview

  4. Ousmane Sonko, sharp-tongued figure at heart of Senegal crisis

  5. Ten killed in Mogadishu blast

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.