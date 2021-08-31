Covid positivity rate at 12.6pc as Kenya records 565 new cases

Mutahi Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who said Kenya recorded 565 new Covid-19 infections on August 31, 2021 with a positivity rate of 12.6 per cent.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has Tuesday recorded 565 new Covid-19 infections, with a positivity rate of 12.6 per cent, up from 9.7 per cent on Monday, raising total confirmed positive cases in the country to 235,863. The cases were from a sample size of 4,494 tested in the last 24 hours.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.