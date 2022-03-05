Kenya Railways risks losing Sh15bn land to grabbers

By  Brian Ambani

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Railways continues to struggle financially and grew its losses nearly three times to Sh24 billion in the year to June 2020.
  • The company is also technically insolvent, with its liabilities of Sh69.2 billion exceeding its assets of Sh59.9 billion.

The Auditor-General has revealed taxpayers risk losing land worth Sh15.17 billion belonging to state-owned Kenya Railways Corporation to cartels that have subdivided it and sold parcels to private developers.

