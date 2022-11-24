Kenya Power restores electricity supply to parts of country after 3 hour blackout

Kenya Power has restored electricity supply to parts of Western, South Nyanza, North Rift, Central Rift and Nairobi after over three hours outage, the rest of the country is still in blackout.

It says the cause of the system disturbance has been identified and the technical team is working on restoration to the rest of the country.

For the better part of Thursday afternoon, parts of the country were hit with a blackout attributed to a system disturbance barely three weeks after a similar blackout left businesses counting losses.

“We have lost bulk power supply to various parts of the country due to a system disturbance and we are working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible,” said Kenya Power in a statement on Thursday.

The firm said it will issue an update on the restoration progress in due course.

The blackout follows the power outage that hit Nairobi, Mount Kenya and coastal regions early this month causing disruption to businesses.

Kenya Power also attributed the blackout to a system disturbance.