Kenya Pipeline Company disputes type of fuel claimed by Ann Njeri's company

An oil tanker. Kenya Pipeline Company has told court that the fuel businesswoman Ann Njeri (inset) claims to have imported was not a grade accepted in the country.

Photo credit: File
By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Court was informed that the grade of fuel which Anns Import and Export Enterprises Ltd (Kenya) claims to have imported was not a grade accepted in the country.
  • Anns Import and Export Enterprises Ltd last year sued Galana Energies, Kenya Ports Authority, and KPC over the ownership of the cargo.

