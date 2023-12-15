Kenya, China pledge to strengthen diplomatic ties

Kenya and China have committed to continuing cultivating their close ties as the two countries marked 60 years of diplomatic relations.

President William Ruto of Kenya and Chinese President Xi Jinping said the six-decade ties have been fruitful for both countries.

Chinese official media, China Daily, quoted the two Presidents indicating intentions to continue with their bilateral ties even as China pursues the Belt and Road cooperation, that has seen many countries collaborate with China for infrastructural development.

President Xi on Thursday said China and Kenya have set a good example of China-Africa cooperation by conducting frequent high-level exchanges, deepening political mutual trust and achieving fruitful results in jointly building the Belt and Road in recent years.

President Xi made the remarks as he exchanged congratulatory messages with President Ruto on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

China-Africa cooperation

President Xi added that the China-Kenya cooperation had also set the pace for China-Africa cooperation, as he promised to work with President Ruto to make the 60th anniversary a new starting point and embark on a road toward cooperation with distinctive characteristics as the two countries respectively pursue national rejuvenation.

President Ruto said China and Kenya have respected and assisted each other jointly to cope with changes in world economics over the past 60 years.

Rich achievements have been made in economic cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two countries, he said.

President Ruto, who in October attended the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, said Kenya would work with China to implement the outcomes of the forum as well as that of China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue held in Johannesburg in August.

By doing so, it is expected that the Kenya-China relationship will usher in a future of continuous development, prosperity and friendship as well as common progress, he said.