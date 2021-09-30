Kenya cancels Pakistani free stays, orders crackdown on illegal arrivals

Karanja Kibicho

Interior and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya Wednesday announced a crackdown on illegal immigrants from Pakistan and imposed a freeze on the free transit arrangements it has with the Asian country in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.