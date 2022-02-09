Kenya administers over 14m Covid jabs, positivity rate drops

Kenya has now administered a total of 14,192,860 Covid-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

In a statement to media houses, MoH noted that of the total vaccines administered, 7,086,667 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 6,530,829.

Another 372,136 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, while 203,228 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose stands at 63.3 per cent while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 24.0 per cent.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also announced that 60 more people have tested positive for the disease, with a positivity rate of 1.0 per cent from a sample size of 6,126 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the cases, 43 are Kenyans, while 17 are foreigners. Thirty-one are females and 29 are males. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 100 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 322,274 and cumulative tests carried out are 3,272,286.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 37, Nakuru 8, Mombasa 3, Siaya 3, Nandi 2, Kericho 1, Kiambu 1, Mandera 1, Nyamira 1, Nyandarua 1, Turkana 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

Also, 245 patients have recovered from the disease, 192 from the home-based isolation and care programme and 53 are from various hospitals.

Total recoveries now stand at 296,482, of whom 243,801 are from the home-based care and isolation programme while 52,681 are from various hospitals countrywide.

There was one late death reported after conducting facility record audits in January 2022. The cumulative fatalities in the country now stand at 5,622.

The Health CS further announced that 230 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals countrywide while 3,478 are under home-based isolation and care. Eight patients are in intensive care, seven on ventilatory support and one on supplemental oxygen.