Karen Hospital speaks out on Gachagua illness

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been admitted at Karen Hospital in Nairobi, the facility has confirmed.

Dr Dan Gikonyo, the owner of the facility, confirmed that the Deputy President arrived at the hospital at 3pm.

"The Deputy President is here. The family is aware that I'm talking to you. He came in with chest pains. He is undergoing various tests. Right now, he is stable," Dr Gikonyo told journalists at his facility on Thursday night.

Dr Gikonyo, who was flanked by members of Gachagua's family and MPs allied to the Deputy President, further said the DP would be put under observation for between 48 hours and 72 hours.

Mr Gachagua fell ill as his impeachment was being heard at the Senate. He was expected to defend himself before senators when his health failed him.

"It's unfortunate politics has pushed us to the extent we no longer respect life... we're happy he (Gachagua) is alive. The rest we leave to God," said Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during his impeachment hearing at the Senate in Nairobi on October 16, 2024.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The sentiments were echoed by Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo.

"It is unfortunate that the senators have chosen to proceed (with the hearing) when the natural has happened to the DP. For us, what matters to us is the life of the DP," Mr Ngogoyo said.

Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri said they had not seen Mr Gachagua following his abrupt illness.

"We have not seen him... We leave it to God... for now let's live it in the hands of God and the doctor," Ngunjiri said.

Former Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru said they were hopeful that the DP would have a quick recovery.