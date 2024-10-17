Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Happening now: Liveblog: DP Gachagua's lawyers walk out after Senate votes to continue trial in his absence

Karen Hospital speaks out on Gachagua illness

Dr Gikonyo: We have to keep the Deputy President for at least 48-72 hours to make sure he’s safe

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dr Dan Gikonyo said the DP would be put under observation for between 48 hours and 72 hours.
  • Mr Gachagua was expected to defend himself before senators when his health failed him.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been admitted at Karen Hospital in Nairobi, the facility has confirmed.

Dr Dan Gikonyo, the owner of the facility, confirmed that the Deputy President arrived at the hospital at 3pm.

"The Deputy President is here. The family is aware that I'm talking to you. He came in with chest pains. He is undergoing various tests. Right now, he is stable," Dr Gikonyo told journalists at his facility on Thursday night.

Related

Dr Gikonyo, who was flanked by members of Gachagua's family and MPs allied to the Deputy President, further said the DP would be put under observation for between 48 hours and 72 hours.

Read: How Gachagua lawyers cornered prosecution witnesses to unravel charges

Mr Gachagua fell ill as his impeachment was being heard at the Senate. He was expected to defend himself before senators when his health failed him.

"It's unfortunate politics has pushed us to the extent we no longer respect life... we're happy he (Gachagua) is alive. The rest we leave to God," said Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during his impeachment hearing at the Senate in Nairobi on October 16, 2024.
 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The sentiments were echoed by Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo.

"It is unfortunate that the senators have chosen to proceed (with the hearing) when the natural has happened to the DP. For us, what matters to us is the life of the DP," Mr Ngogoyo said. 

Read: MP Mutuse sweats as Gachagua's lawyers grill him on ouster motion

Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri said they had not seen Mr Gachagua following his abrupt illness.

"We have not seen him... We leave it to God... for now let's live it in the hands of God and the doctor," Ngunjiri said.

Former Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru said they were hopeful that the DP would have a quick recovery.

"We're devastated but we have not given up. We ask that you give the family the much needed time. However, great things are unprecedented. I never imagined where we are today. We know political processes are sometimes like fixed matches where the results are predetermined," she said.

[email protected]

In the headlines