Kabras Sugar boss Jaswant Singh Rai released by abductors

Kabras Sugar chairman Jaswant Singh Rai has been released by his 'abductors', his lawyer Senior Counsel Kioko Kilukumi has confirmed.

The lawyer said his client was released on Sunday evening, two days after he was abducted at a junction along Wood Avenue in Kilimani on Friday, August 25.

According to the lawyer, the businessman was shaken but fine and back with his family, but is yet to reveal who his abductors were.

The billionaire went missing when his Toyota LC200 was ambushed at the junction of Wood Avenue in Kilimani opposite Kenwood Apartments at around 4pm by persons driving a grey double-cab pick-up.

CCTV footage of the abduction shows four men getting out of the pick-up and forcibly pulling the occupants of the billionaire's car into their vehicle before speeding off towards Galana Road.

Mr Rai's car is left idling on the road.

Later, officers at Kilimani Police Station received reports of an abandoned vehicle and towed it to the station, unoccupied and with only a minor scratch on the front right side where the pick-up had made contact.

A report on the vehicle was filed under OB number 40/25/8/2023.

Kilimani Sub County Police Commander Moss Ndiwa told the Nation that the following day, a woman who identified herself as Mr Rai's daughter, accompanied by a lawyer, went to the station to file a missing person's report. The report was registered under OB number 21/26/08/2023.

"She also confirmed that the vehicle towed to the station was his," the officer added.

The family has since shared the CCTV footage of the incident, which led them to conclude that Mr Rai had been kidnapped, but Mr Ndiwa claimed that they could not confirm that this was indeed a case of kidnapping.

At the same time, the Director of Criminal Investigations, Mr Amin Mohamed, claimed that Mr Rai was not being held by his officers.