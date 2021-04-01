Judge recuses himself from Mwilu case citing intimidation

Philomena Mwilu

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • Justice Patrick Jeremy Otieno informed the parties that he had decided to recuse himself from the matter.
  • The judge had on January 29, 2021 issued orders restraining DCJ Mwilu from holding her office or acting as Chief Justice.

A High court Judge hearing a matter where a petitioner wants Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu barred from holding office or acting as Chief Justice has recused himself from the case citing intimidation.

