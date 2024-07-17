'Mistaken identity': Police free journalist Macharia Gaitho after violent arrest

Veteran Journalist Macharia Gaitho has this morning been freed after a violent arrest by armed policemen.

Mr Gaitho was seized while leaving his home in Karen and bundled into a waiting Probox.

The Nation columnist was with his son at the time of the incident.

A short video shows three uniformed police officers and others in civilian clothes roughing and pushing him inside the car.

Initial reports indicate that he was driven to Karen Police Station.

“Yes, it’s true my father has been taken away. He was with my brother,” his daughter Waithera Gaitho told Nation.Africa.

Waithera, Macharia Gaitho’s daughter, said: “He was headed to town, my brother was driving, they waylaid him just before the Karen Police Station and bundled him into their vehicle.”

She added: “They steered the car to Karen Police Station, changed vehicles and drove off. All this time they were talking on their walkie-talkies. They then turned back and returned him to Karen Police Station and said it was a case of mistaken identity. He has recorded a statement at the Karen Police Station on his abduction.”

Later, the editor was released with DCI boss Mohamed Amin terming it a "mistaken identity" case.

"The National Police Service would like to clarify to the public that this morning, we arrested journalist Macharia Gaitho in a case of mistaken identity, meant for the arrest of Francis Gaitho who is our subject of investigation," he said.

"We reiterate that as a Service, we do not target journalists in any way, and today's incident is highly regrettable. The National Police Service remains committed to working with the media while discharging our mandate of promoting accountability and transparency."

In a televised address later, Mr Gaitho disputed the police account of a mistaken identity with Francis Gaitho, saying their ages, areas of residence and the cars they drive do not match.

Francis Gaitho is a popular figure on X (formerly Twitter) platform. He said he was with his lawyers to decide on the way forward after the development. Photo credit: @FGaitho | Twitter

