President Jomo Kenyatta
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Jomo’s hand in fierce battle for Sukari land

By  Levin Opiyo

What you need to know:

  • Since the future development of Nairobi would expand to the lands nearest to it, well-connected people were allowed to hoard thousands of acres.
  • These acquisitions were on the pretext that they would resettle thousands of landless people.

Influential individuals in the Jomo Kenyatta regime irregularly benefitted from a British-funded scheme to settle landless Africans after independence, archived documents uncovered by the Sunday Nation in London reveal.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Kituyi: Why I want to be your president

  2. Female cut: State leaving nothing to chance

  3. Myanmar junta warns public not to hide activists

  4. UhuRuto: End of civility

  5. Most Kenyan men not using condoms well or consistently

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.