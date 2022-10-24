John Allan Namu reacts after death of Pakistani journalist
Kenyan journalist John Allan-Namu has spoken out after being linked to the slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.
Mr Namu says he never met the late Sharif, even though he was interviewed in a documentary that the Pakini journalist was producing.
Mr Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi on Sunday night in an incident that has drawn international attention towards Nairobi.
In a tweet, Mr Namu, a renowned Kenyan investigative journalist, mourned Mr Sharif.
Mr Sharif was working on an explosive investigative documentary on corruption, titled "Behind Closed Doors", that featured Namu.
Police say, Mr Sharif, also an investigative journalist in Pakistani, was killed by officers after his driver refused to stop at a roadblock that had been erected by GSU officers using small stones around Kitengela, some 30km from the capital Nairobi.
According to a police report, the deceased journalist and his brother were driving from Magadi town to Nairobi when they were flagged down at a roadblock being manned by a group of police officers.
Intercept a car
The roadblock was erected to intercept a car that was similar to the one Sharif and his brother were driving in.
The other car was reportedly under surveillance by authorities in relation to theft and a missing person incident.
The news of Sharif’s death was first announced via social media by his wife Javeria Siddique, leading to a social media uproar among Pakistani citizens.
Now Kenyans have also come out to share their sentiments on the trending matter with a section of them claiming that it was an alleged conspiracy by the Pakistani government against the Kenyan government.