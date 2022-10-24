John Allan Namu reacts after death of Pakistani journalist

Kenyan journalist John Allan-Namu has spoken out after being linked to the slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.

Mr Namu says he never met the late Sharif, even though he was interviewed in a documentary that the Pakini journalist was producing.

Mr Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi on Sunday night in an incident that has drawn international attention towards Nairobi.

In a tweet, Mr Namu, a renowned Kenyan investigative journalist, mourned Mr Sharif.

Mr Sharif was working on an explosive investigative documentary on corruption, titled "Behind Closed Doors", that featured Namu.

I am sorry to hear about Arshad's death. I was interviewed for the documentary but he and I never met or worked together. — John-Allan Namu (@johnallannamu) October 24, 2022

Police say, Mr Sharif, also an investigative journalist in Pakistani, was killed by officers after his driver refused to stop at a roadblock that had been erected by GSU officers using small stones around Kitengela, some 30km from the capital Nairobi.

According to a police report, the deceased journalist and his brother were driving from Magadi town to Nairobi when they were flagged down at a roadblock being manned by a group of police officers.

Guys, here's the trailer to "Behind closed doors". It was directed by Michael Oswald and Murtaza Mehdi. All this information has been out for over a week. https://t.co/LG3jkah08r — John-Allan Namu (@johnallannamu) October 24, 2022

Intercept a car

The roadblock was erected to intercept a car that was similar to the one Sharif and his brother were driving in.

The other car was reportedly under surveillance by authorities in relation to theft and a missing person incident.

The news of Sharif’s death was first announced via social media by his wife Javeria Siddique, leading to a social media uproar among Pakistani citizens.

To those who have called and messaged to check on me, I am fine and safe. Thank you for your concern. I really do appreciate it. As for those asking for quotes on the story kindly reference my earlier tweets on the same. — John-Allan Namu (@johnallannamu) October 24, 2022