JM Kariuki's youngest son dies

The late JM Kariuki family is in mourning. The former Nyandarua North legislator’s youngest son Tony died on Sunday.

The news of Tony’s death was broken on social media on Sunday evening by his eldest sister, Jane Kariuki: "Tony, can't believe you are gone," she wrote.

Before his death, Tony was running a business process outsourcing company, Backoffice System Solutions, and was the executive director of JM Kariuki Foundation for Peace, Leadership and Transitional Governance. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

A graduate of University of Maryland, College Park, Tony graduated in 1995 with a BSc in Finance and worked for various firms in the US before returning home.

But unlike his father, Tony has largely been apolitical. But on the 44 anniversary of his father's death this year, he penned a tribute on what JM Kariuki's assassination in 1975 meant to the family: "The murder of my father didn't just kill him, they murdered and mutilated a family."

JM Kariuki was a populist Nyandarua North MP whose death in 1975 triggered a wave of riots in Nairobi and was blamed on senior government figures and security. The killers were never apprehended.

