Japhet Koome: My officers are ready for Haiti gangs, we've never failed before

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has welcomed the Kenyan government's announcement that it will lead a peacekeeping mission in Haiti.

The police boss says Kenya has never failed in a mission outside the country and that his officers were ready to go.

Speaking at the Kenya School of Government on Friday where senior police officers had a meeting with the head of the public service Felix Koskei on ending corruption, Mr Koome said the officers were ready at any moment.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei addressing Senior Police Officers on ending corruption at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

"Yes, we're going to Haiti. We will lead this mission. We have never failed. We'll succeed there too," Koome said as he asked his officers to prepare for the mission.

He said Kenya had been involved in restoring peace in Somalia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Haiti would not be any different.

His remarks come amid heated debate over Kenya's move to lead a peace mission in the Caribbean nation, which has been taken over by the organised gang.

Humanitarian mission

Mr Koskei said President William Ruto's move to send troops to Haiti will see the National Police Service "serve as the face of the humanitarian mission".

Recently, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua hit out at critics of Kenya’s involvement in the peace mission.

According to Dr Mutua, the country was only waiting for the United Nations mandate before sending troops to Haiti, which will be known in a few months.

The CS had said that the country had massive support and that several nations on the African continent and around the world had promised to join the mission once the UN approved it.

The government has also said that the US would support Kenya in the run-up to the mission.