Japhet Koome fires warning shot at criminals as he takes oath of office

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Friday swore in Japhet Koome as Inspector General of police at the Supreme Court buildings in Nairobi.

In his inaugural speech, the new police boss warned criminals that their days are numbered.

"I and my officers will swiftly deal with those causing mayhem to the general public by shooting and killing innocent wananchi at will," Koome said.

He further said that under his watch Kenyans will enjoy peace and go about their daily businesses without fear.

The new IG directed police to use all the power in the discharge of their duties in protecting life and property.

"I want to assure Kenyans that l will discharge my duties without fear and diligently," IG Koome said.

He defended police on the use of firearms saying "the police are allowed to use firearms to defend and protect life and property."

The Chief Justice commented that justice requires police to discharge their duties within the tenets of the law.

"Police are required to discharge their roles within the constitutional parameters," Justice Koome said.