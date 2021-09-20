It’s time society appreciated the role of Tvets in education

Mukurweini Technical Training Institute

Students at Mukurweini Technical Training Institute in Nyeri County attend a plumbing lesson on March 3, 2020. The government is betting on TVETs to bring down the high rate of unemployment among the youth in Kenya.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Nyauncho Thomas

What you need to know:

  • According to the 2020 KCSE exam results, out of the 747,161 candidates who sat the tests, only 143,140 scored grades that could see them join university.
  • As of last year, there were 106 registered Tvet institutions, which admitted twice the number of students absorbed by universities in 2020/2021.

I was displeased the other day when my friend was forced by his parents to go back to high school because he failed to get a university grade. The course he was offered at a local technical training institute did not sound appealing to his folks.

