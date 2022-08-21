Ipoa probes shootings, assault during elections

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) is investigating seven cases of shooting and assault in which several Kenyans and a police officer were injured in the just concluded general elections.

In its preliminary report, Ipoa says the cases include the alleged assault of Mr Goricho Jarso Abarabo by police officers tasked with securing the Garsen constituency tallying centre on the evening of August 11 and shooting and injury of Mohamed Ahmed Qanyare and Abdikeyr Mohamed Mohamud inside Eldas constituency tallying centre on the same day in Wajir County.

Also being probed is the assault of a youth who was celebrating the election of Kalowa ward MCA in Tiaty, Baringo county, a complaint which has since been withdrawn by the complainant, the alleged shooting of Amon Kibet on August 8 in Eldoret town and the shooting and causing of serious injury to Reinhard Omondi Otieno on August 15 in Arina estate, Kisumu County during protests that followed the announcement of the presidential results.

Attempted rape

At the same time, the authority is investigating the attempted rape of a police officer who was manning Wanyila Primary School polling centre in Webuye, Bungoma County on August 11.

Ipoa has also commended the National Police Service for the general restraint with which officers manning the elections conducted themselves.

"Based on the Ipoa monitoring operation preliminary findings outlined in this report, from past election monitoring of police conduct experience, plus local and international human rights laws and standards, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority firmly commends the National Police Service for professional conduct during the 2022 General Elections," the report says.

And as the country awaits the outcome of an expected ruling on the presidential poll petition, Ipoa Chairperson Anne Makori said teams are on the ground monitoring events to ensure protection of human rights and officers’ adherence to their constitutional mandate.