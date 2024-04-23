Property

Inside DCI plot to address land issues in Nairobi, Machakos counties

Fraudsters have dispossessed legitimate land owners in Mavoko.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Nyaboga Kiage  &  Richard Munguti

What you need to know:

  • On the border between Nairobi and Machakos counties, in the Kamulu and Mavoko areas, several people are involved in land disputes.
  • One victim has sued the gangs claiming his land and won all the cases, but he is still unable to access the land he legally owns.
  • There have been complaints that police officers have been unwilling to assist the rightful owners to reclaim their land.

