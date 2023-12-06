Imported cooking oil safe for consumption - Kebs

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has clarified that edible oil imported by the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) is safe for consumption.

Kebs said in a statement on Wednesday that the imported edible oil had been sampled, re-inspected and tested. The agency said the consignment met all safety standards.

However, the agency noted that the sampled oils did not meet the vitamin A levels.

"From the tests conducted, the edible oil met all the health and safety parameters of the applicable Kenyan standard (KS EAS 769: 2019). However, the edible oils sampled did not meet the vitamin A levels specified in the Kenyan standard. This is not a health and safety parameter and KEBS has communicated the results to KNTC," Kebs said in a statement.

The agency said it uses Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) to assess the quality of products imported into Kenya.

PVoC is a conformity assessment programme conducted in the exporting country to ensure that imported products comply with applicable Kenyan technical regulations, mandatory standards or approved specifications.

"PVoC ensures that imported products meet the required standards before entering the Kenyan market, thereby ensuring consumer safety and promoting fair trade practices. Kebs routinely samples and re-inspects products accompanied by Certificates of Conformity (CoCs) at the port of entry," it said.

The statement from Kebs comes in response to recent reports that some of the sampled oils are unfit for human consumption.