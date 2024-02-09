IEBC selection panel: ‘We will recruit commission’s chair and members’

According to the statement by Dr Makanda, the IEBC Selection Panel faced financial constraints that hindered the completion of the selection process.

“The Selection Panel, on Thursday, February 8, 2024, met with the Speaker of the National Assembly, who is also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Service Commission, Dr. Moses Wetang’ula to deliberate on the modalities of concluding on its mandate as prescribed under the IEBC Act of 2011 and as amended in 2022,” he said.

“As you are aware, the Selection Panel is supported by the Parliamentary Service Commission, where we draw our secretariat and funding towards the implementation of our mandate. In view of the above, the Honourable Speaker undertook to liaise with the National Treasury on the allocation of funds towards the activities of the Selection Panel. However, following a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly, who also chairs the Parliamentary Service Commission, steps are being taken to secure funding for the panel's activities,” read part of the statement.

The panel has conducted three stages of verification for all received applications and is in the final stages of shortlisting candidates.

The panel also assured Kenyans of conducting the recruitment exercise impartially, fairly, and transparently.

The panel pledges to provide continuous updates on the progress of the recruitment exercise.

Dr Makanda sits in the panel alongside Charity Kisotu deputy, Fatuma Saman, Evans Misati, Bethuel Sugut, Novince Atieno and Benson Ngugi.

IEBC and the selection panel were debated by a bipartisan team where one of the top agendas was finding a method of selecting new IEBC commissioners.

As Kenyans eagerly await the resolution of the ongoing impasse at the commission, all eyes are on the IEBC.

The commission has been grappling with a significant challenge following the retirement of Chairman Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu on January 17, compounded by the resignations of Juliana Cherera and Justus Nyang’aya.

