Meshack Yebei

The late Meshack Yebei. His mutilated body was found floating in a river in January 2015 after he disappeared on December 28, 2014, from Turbo town. He was a neighbour of the Deputy President.

| File

News

Prime

ICC goes for ‘hostile’ witness before Paul Gicheru case starts next month

By  John Kamau

An International Criminal Court prosecutor wants judges to order a crucial witness in the Paul Gicheru case to attend proceedings at The Hague.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.