I was pressured to release Sh15bn days before election, says budget boss

The Controller of Budget has told MPs that she was pressured to authorise the release of Sh15.2 billion just days before the August 9 General Election.

Ms Margaret Nyakang’o told the National Assembly Public Petitions committee Tuesday that former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani pressured her to authorise the payments that included Sh6 billion to cater for the exit of UK-based private equity firm Helios Investment from Telkom Kenya and another Sh9.2 billion from the annuity fund to finance some road projects.

“I sought to see the resolution that approved this but it was not available. What I was given was the contract between Helios and the Cabinet Secretary,” Dr Nyakang’o said.

She was appearing before the committee over a petition by Cofek Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro over Sh55 billion between July and August last year.

Questioned by legislators on why it did not occur to her that the withdrawal was being sought just days before the polls hence raising eyebrows, Dr Nyakang’o says her office does not stop working during the electioneering period.

Ms Nyakang’o also revealed that the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) requisitioned for Sh2.961 billion to settle pending bills arising from the previous financial year but upon scrutiny of the invoices provided, she said only pending bills worth Sh411.9 million was provided.

“I asked for invoices to explain what Sh2 billion would be used for when only invoices worth Sh411 million were provided. I’m still waiting for invoices of the balance. The financial year is not over. Maybe they will bring them,” Dr Nyakang’o said.

The NMS request came from the Comptroller of State House who is the accounting officer through the National Treasury, she added.

Dr Nyakang’o also cast doubt on the Sh27 billion fuel subsidy released on September 16, saying it should be audited.