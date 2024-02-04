William Mutilangi

I have Mulwa Mutilangi documents, says man who ordered cremation Pepsi executive

A four-bedroom house built by the late former Pepsi Cola director William Mutilangi (inset) at the family compound in Masii, Machakos County. The death of the PepsiCo director sparked war over his multi-million-shilling assets.

What you need to know:

  • The death of the PepsiCo director sparked war over his multi-million-shilling assets.
  • Peter Githinji, insists he will only surrender the documents if asked by court during hearing of case.
  • Bakari claims he is the legitimate heir to Mulwa’s property in Nairobi and Machakos, which are estimated at Sh500 million. Mulwa’s younger brother Edward Nzesya Mutilangi, denies any blood ties between them.

