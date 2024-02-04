I have Mulwa Mutilangi documents, says man who ordered cremation Pepsi executive

In New York

The man who oversaw the controversial cremation of a wealthy Kenyan executive of soft drinks maker PepsiCo last year in New York, says he’s willing to release documents that would clarify who is the beneficiary of the dead man’s estate in court.

The could end a deepening complex legal fight that has ensnared a lawyer in Nairobi, a Tanzanian, and an official of the American Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Peter Githinji, a 57-year-old pharmacy technician in New Jersey, said he was keeping a number of sensitive documents belong to William Mulwa Mutilangi as well as a BMW sports utility vehicle the latter bought in 2017.

“I have some of his stuff, documents, which I am keeping but I will give everything to the court when called upon,” he said during an interview with the Nation. “I took the car and kept in in my garage. We thought it’s safe having it here. I have protected critical documents as well, but his clothes are still in [Mulwa’s] townhouse.”

Mulwa’s death on October 16, 2023 has sparked a fierce battle over his multi-million-shilling estate between his five siblings on one side, and Bakari Kisalu Malanda, who claims to be his son on the other.

Bakari claims he is the legitimate heir to Mulwa’s property in Nairobi and Machakos, which are estimated at Sh500 million and has hired Nairobi lawyer GK Kahuthu to fight the Mutilangi family. Mulwa’s younger brother Edward Nzesya Mutilangi, denies any blood ties between them.

Nzesya also his sibling considers Bakari an imposter who has concocted a scheme to get rich quickly, and so he has hired New York-based lawyer Japheth Matemu to gain control over their Mulwa’s property in the United States.

Web of mystery over William Mulwa Mutilangi death and assets. Photo credit: Nation Media Group

On Monday, Matemu filed a petition with Westchester Surrogate’s Court, asking Judge Brandon Sall to declare Nzesya the administrator or executor of his brother’s estate in the United States, which he estimated at $500,000.

Githinji is involved in the dispute because he has been acting in the interest of Bakari and lawyer Kahuthu. He told the Nation that he did not know Mulwa initially, but he wanted to help organise the funeral due to his friendship with Kahuthu.

“I didn’t know him, never talked to him, never saw him, and he wasn’t even my friend,” Githinji said. “But then I got involved seven days after William died, when I was asked by Kahuthu to help Bakari organise the cremation and funeral. He gave me the address and telephone numbers of the people to contact.”

Githinji said he went to the rehabilitation facility where Mulwa had died seven days earlier—North Westchester Restorative and Nursing Home—and was given Mulwa’s personal items such as a wallet, some documents, and clothing he had put on on the way to hospital.

“I took his belongings from the hospital, and then went to the funeral home, spoke to the funeral home director, and relayed what lawyer Kahuthu had said to me,” said Githinji. “It took five more days … waiting for Kahuthu and Bakari to decide what to do with the body. Then he asked me to go to the funeral home and have the body cremated.”

From left: Mutilangi siblings Edward, Vincent and William during their mother's funeral on November 3, 2013. William died in the US on October 16, 2023. A Tanzanian man claiming to be his son has sought control over William's assets in Kenya and the US. Family archives Photo credit: Pool

Githinji alleges Mulwa and his siblings were not on speaking terms, which is why they didn’t know of their brother’s illness. But in a previous interview with the Sunday Nation, the family of the Pepsi executive was regularly in touch and visited the village with no signs of bad blood between them. Githinji wasn’t clear whether Mulwa left a will but said a DNA test should be submitted to the Surrogate’s Court to identify whether Bakari is William’s legitimate son.

He rebuffed accusations of foul play in the death of Mulwa, saying his innocence will be proven documentarily in court when Mulwa’s estate goes for probate, a legal process of determining the presence and validity of a will.

During the process, any will or in some cases competing wills must be proved to the satisfaction of the presiding judge that it is the “last will and testament” of the person who died, and that the deceased was in the right frame of mind and was not influenced by anyone at the time he executed the will.

Mulwa’s estate will be probated by Judge Brandon Sall of the Westchester Surrogate’s Court.

Githinji said he was under pressure because he was being vilified by many people and the media, who have no details about the matter, and added that his family now feels threatened. “They are jeopardising my job and threatening me,” he added. “The embassy official David Gacheru was calling me a lot, but I could not talk to them because the government is now involved, but this is not a government case. This is a civil matter between the Mutilangi family and his son Bakari.”

When the Nation recently contacted Gacheru, he declined to talk, saying this is no the right time to be involved. “As [a] government employee I have been advised against any interview on the matter now under investigation,” said Gacheru, who has consulted with Mulwa’s siblings and the funeral home still holding his ashes.

Githinji said he was prevented by a set of US privacy laws called HIPAA—Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act—from releasing any information about Mulwa’s medical or personal records, but he will comply with any demand for documents from a court of competent jurisdiction.

In Nairobi, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is yet to issue any statement on the progress of investigations into a complaint filed by Mr Mulwa’s brothers.