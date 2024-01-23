How Ugandan policemen robbed Kenyan of Sh4.8m in Kampala

The police in Kampala Metropolitan Area have arraigned four police officers in their disciplinary court for robbing a Kenyan national of $30,000 (about Sh4.8m).

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said the incident took place last week in one of the gardens behind Kabalagala police station.

Mr Enanga added that this "discreditable behaviour by the officers" would result in them being dismissed from the force and subsequently charged with aggravated robbery.

Speaking during a police press briefing in Kampala, Mr Enanga said the incident happened after the officers, whom he identified as Detective Constable (DC) Fiona Among, 28, DC Isaac Angula, 27, DC Shafiq Baluku, 26, and DC Benard Galenda, all attached to Kabalagala Police Division, turned on the victim on January 17.

"On January 17, one Muhammad Olad Abdulrahman, a 37-year-old Kenyan businessman from Kisenyi, went to Royal View Hotel in Buziga for accommodation and while there, he tried to get the manager of the hotel and another person called Okello to help them get the best exchange rate for the $30,000 in their possession," Mr Enanga revealed.

Police said the victim wanted to exchange the money for Ugandan shillings to buy a lorry for business purposes.

Went on the mission

According to police, the hotel manager, along with Okello, tipped off DC Among of Kabalagala, who also alerted other colleagues and they went on the mission.

"So they reached the hotel and in conspiracy with Okello, who was posing as a foreign exchange broker and the hotel manager, they turned on the customer and bundled him into a car and drove him to one of the gardens behind Kabalagala police station where they robbed him of the entire $30,000 and chased him," said Mr Enanga.

He added: "However, when this information came to the attention of the police at Kampala Metropolitan, the four officers were arrested and a quick search was conducted at their homes which led to the recovery of some dollars that were displayed.