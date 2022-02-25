Hazina Trade Centre

A file photo of Hazina Trade Centre under construction in April 2015.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How Sh653m taxpayers’ cash was squandered 

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The building, whose construction began in 2013, was meant to rise 39 floors and rule the Nairobi skyline.
  • Work stoppages due to court cases delayed the project, and a decade later, it has not been completed.

Pension fund NSSF has paid Sh653 million in compensation to a Chinese contractor for idle time after work stalled on its controversial Hazina Trading Centre project in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.