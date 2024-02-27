Ugali

Maize drying within a day: How farmer’s shortcuts are risking ugali lovers lives

Some hoteliers have suspended the ‘ugali saucer’ tradition as part of cost-cutting measures aimed at keeping their businesses afloat.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Kudaka

What you need to know:

  • “Sometimes we are forced to use insecticides to hasten the grains’ drying process… Maize dries within a day,” said Mark Wasike*, a farmer from Trans Nzoia County.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How maize farmers are risking your health for money

    Ugali

  2. PREMIUM My five-hour ordeal at the hands of armed robbers

    Nelly Kosgei

  3. PREMIUM This man Farouk Kibet, Ruto’s right-hand man

    Ruto Farouk Kibet

  4. PREMIUM How bungling bank took Sh22m hit for illegal sale of a defaulter’s land

    Bank of Baroda branch.

  5. PREMIUM Sh180bn exports in limbo as buyers slide into recession

    Export