House committee recommends Noordin Haji as NIS director-general

House Intelligence Committee has given a nod to Noordin Haji’s nomination as the country’s next spymaster.

In a report, the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations also dismissed a number of petitions challenging Mr Haji’s nomination.

The committee indicated the petitions failed to exhaust the existing mechanisms for Mr Haji’s removal from office as the director of public prosecutions.

The committee led by Belgut MP Nelson Koech observed that the nomination of Mr Haji by President William Ruto was in accordance with the Constitution, and the various legislations, and that he met the academic qualification for the role.

A petition filed by Transparency International against Haji’s nomination was dismissed on the grounds that it failed to use the existing Constitutional mechanisms to remove him from office.

Similarly, the MPs noted that submission by one Stephen Magira was not given on oath and therefore not admissible.

“The nominee has not been charged in a court of law in the past three years, a requirement under the Public Appointment (Parliamentary Approval Act,” reads the observations.

The committee also noted that Haji has no political lining as he does not hold office in any political party, nor has he been dismissed from office for breach of law.

The MPs also praised Mr Haji’s mastery of issues surrounding the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

“During the approval hearing, the nominee demonstrated knowledge of topical, administrative, and technical issues touching on government and has the requisite abilities, qualifications, and experience to serve as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service,” read the report in part.

Through a letter dated May 18, Dr Ruto wrote to National Assembly and Speaker Moses Wetang’ula vide letter dated May 19, communicated the same to the House and subsequently committed the same to the Defense committee.

The debate on the suitability report for Mr Haji to serve as the next NIS chief is set for this afternoon.