Hospitals asking for steep deposits for Covid patients

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

Families are struggling to find beds in hospital for severely ill Covid-19 patients, and where a bed is found, they have to part with hundreds of thousands of shillings in deposit before admission.

