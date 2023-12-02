The horrifying tales of online content moderators

It’s a job akin to watching horror movies all day long. Except that the horrific stuff is not stage-managed but real brutality that exposes the depraved nature of human beings. And these gatekeepers act as the buffer between innocent online users and the debauchery posted on social media by those without a conscience.

Welcome to the dark world of content moderation, a process of reviewing and monitoring user-generated content on online platforms to enforce compliance with standards and guidelines.

It’s not a job for the faint-hearted. And most of those who took up the jobs, inevitably young people, did so out of desperation to escape the penury of joblessness.

One of those who has toiled in these dark trenches likened the job to giving up one’s humanity for the greater good.

In 2019, Mr Lubega Edward, 29, left Uganda for Kenya to take up a job with Somasource Limited, a company outsourced by Meta’s platform, Facebook, to moderate content.

He says the nearly four-year stint has ravaged his mental health and he is no longer stable.

Lubega Edward, a Ugandan. Photo credit: Steve Otieno | Nation Media Group

“We are the foot soldiers, we see everything. Murders, suicides, rape, bestiality, terrorism, paedophiles. We have watched all that and deleted them from Facebook before anyone sees them. I am going through a lot and this content has changed me from a normal human being to a monster,” Mr Lubega tells Saturday Nation.

Daily for 10 hours straight, without adequate psychological support, he reviewed such graphic content. Now, he claims, he is sexually dormant, the things he saw too explicit that he no longer has a conscience.

“I went to Chiromo Hospital and after my first session with a psychiatrist, I cried. I was asked how I felt when I see the dirty content. To be sincere, I feel fine. Even if I saw a video of someone defiling a child, I can even drink soda as that is normal, but a normal human being cannot see this and be fine,” he says.

The aftermath of the work has been frequent nightmares, one cannot know what is real or not, and it has been hard reconciling with reality and handling personal problems.

Ms Eunice Wanjiru, a holder of a Diploma in Business Management from the Kenya Institute of Management, has been struggling to sleep because of nightmares. All she sees when she closes her eyes are horrifying videos. At times, she is paranoid, to the point she cannot leave her house for fear of being attacked.

Eunice Wanjiru, a Kenyan content moderator. Photo credit: Steve Otieno | Nation Media Group

The thought of quitting the job was out of question, Ms Wanjiru says, as it came with a sense of duty.

“If we did not moderate that kind of content, who would? We basically gave up our humanity to do that work. Every day when I left work, I asked myself, ‘What if I did not do that work, how many people would have been affected by that video?’” she poses.

For Mr James Agada, a Nigerian, he had to stand the horrors for the pay to enable him to raise his young family.

“The graphic content, suicidal videos, people being butchered like animals, it is really traumatising. It affects your mental health. Mental health support is needed heavily for the work we were doing,” laments the holder of a Bachelor of Cooperative Economics and Management from the Federal Cooperative University in Nigeria.

Yet, despite putting their sanity on the line to protect society, the trio, alongside their 180 colleagues, were, without warning, declared redundant in March this year.

Besides Kenyans, the group includes South Africans, Ugandans, Rwandans and Nigerians who are now stranded in Nairobi. They have since waged court battles against Somasource Limited and Meta, but their former employers have never reinstated them as ordered by the courts. They feel used and abandoned to patch up their ruined lives, which may never be the same again.

Ms Wanjiru says she has suffered post-stress trauma disorder since she was laid off by Somasource. Because of the mistreatment she witnessed, of children by some house helps in the videos she moderated, she says she has developed a phobia of what would happen to her child.

“The effects are not reversible and that is why we need psychiatrists to help us figure things out,” says Ms Wanjiru, except such help isn’t possible because the contracts they signed had a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

“We signed NDAs. This affected us because you cannot seek help outside,” she adds, an obstacle her colleague encountered once while they were still on the job.

One day, after deep thought, Mr Lubega says he took the bold step to seek psychiatric help. The hospital recommended he be admitted for inpatient care. He wrote to his employer seeking approval for the admission, but the request was rejected.

The effect of the NDA was that the signatory could not whisper a thing to anyone about their job, not even professional psychologists and/or psychiatrists. “We had in-house counsellors who would sometimes share what we told them confidentially with the management. That was not professional,” reveals Ms Wanjiru.

Life has been double harsh to these content moderators ravaged by the horrors they screened and now having to endure hard times without pay.

Ms Wanjiru turned to her family in Nairobi for help after she fell on hard economic times.

Mr Lubega says his seven-year old daughter in Uganda was chased out of school after he failed to pay fees.

“There was a time in August, I gave up on life. I wanted to commit suicide. I only knew one way of doing this, but now I know more than 15 ways of doing that. It is very hard for society to understand what I am going through,” Mr Lubega laments.

After they were laid off in March, they rushed to court, which issued an order stopping Meta from effecting the redundancy notice.

“An interim injunction order be and is hereby granted restraining Meta Platforms Inc, Meta Platforms Ireland Limited and Somasource Kenya EPZ Limited from implementing in any manner whatsoever anything incidental or related to the redundancy notice issued to Facebook content moderators on January 10,2023,” the Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled.

It has been eight months without any relief.

For Mr Agada, who flew to Kenya in 2020, life has been harsher since he lost the content moderation job.

James Agada, a Nigerian content moderator. Photo credit: Steve Otieno | Nation Media Group

“Imagine being a foreigner in a strange land and you are not working, yet you have bills, you are eating, living in an apartment. There is harassment from landlords,” he says, recalling his last payment was in March.

He is in a tighter spot. He brought his wife to Nairobi last December never expecting his job would end in three months. They are expecting their first child. “Imagine bringing your wife, paying for the flights, then your work ends. As the man of the house, I feel like a failure. It is just too much. If there is any support I would require from the Kenyan government, it is to see that justice prevails,” he says.

Shortly after their dismissal, Siasa Place, an NGO offering legal support to the youth, rushed in to help them get justice. When the 183 affected employees were not reinstated by May, they went back to court, suing Meta and Somasource for failing to comply with the initial court order.

On June 2, Judge Byram Ongaya ordered the employer to review the status of the law and policy for protection of employees’ occupational safety and health. He further ordered the employer to regularise the immigration status for immigrant moderators and, at all costs, protect them from deportation.

Meta and Somasource challenged this ruling but a three-judge bench of the Court of Appeal ruled that they failed to convince them on why they should not adhere to the June 2, 2023 ruling. To this day, the two entities have failed to comply and the aggrieved parties await the court’s pronouncement on contempt of court.

Siasa Place CEO Nerima Wako says most of the moderators have young families: “They are looking at the Judiciary in terms of support. Some are not Kenyan citizens, without a work permit, you cannot earn a living, you are trapped. Even Kenyans do not have opportunities.”