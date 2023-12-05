Hormuud Salaam Foundation donates $1million to floods victims in Somalia

Hormuud Salaam Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hormuud Telecom and Salaam Somali Bank, has donated $1 million (about Sh155 million) donation to support the people affected by the recent floods in Somalia.

The floods have displaced more than 1 million people and caused widespread damage of property.

The floods, caused by heavy rainfall recorded in the past six months, have further caused extensive damage to roads, bridges and other infrastructure, leaving thousands without access to food and urgent medical care.

The donation will be distributed as cash aid through Hormuud Telecom’s extensive mobile network, EVC Plus, ensuring support is given quickly and securely to those most in need.

“On behalf of the senior management of Hormuud Telecom and Salaam Somali Bank, we extend our sincere condolences to the Somali people who are experiencing immense suffering due to the severe floods,” said Abdullahi Nur Osmaan, Hormuud Salaam Foundation’s Chief Executive.

Loss of lives

“These floods have resulted in significant loss of lives and property, leaving many towns isolated and submerged, with water levels surpassing house heights. This year's unprecedented floods have inflicted profound and widespread displacement. Its effects have been compounded by previous years' droughts, which continue to impact the nation's recovery from challenging conditions," said Osmaan.

Besides Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania have also witnessed intense flooding as a result of the El Nino rains.

Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that the government has set aside Sh7 billion to help in mitigating the effects of El Nino rains and floods that have led to the death of more than 200.