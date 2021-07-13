Hilary Ng’weno: The most outstanding journalist of our time

Hilary Ng'weno

Veteran journalist Hilary Ng’weno (right) with former President Daniel Moi. In Hilary’s world, the role of journalism in society was higher than just delivering what the advertisers wanted.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

If the greatness of a journalist or publisher is equal to a combination of character and massive intellect; if solid achievement and greatness in journalism is to be measured by the power to make lasting impressions upon people they meet and work with, and to have handled matters whose aftermath is continually affected by what he did, then Mr Hilary Ng’weno was beyond question the most outstanding journalist of our time.

