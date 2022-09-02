High Court orders retrial of all sexual offenders countrywide

The High Court in Mombasa has issued orders directing that persons convicted and imprisoned over sexual offences are at liberty to Petition the High Court for mitigation and re-sentencing.

Justice John Mativo declared that sentencing of the offenders remains a discretionary power, exercisable by the court and involves the deliberation of the appropriate sentence.

Justice Mativo while issuing his landmark ruling stated that the convicted felons are at liberty to petition the High Court for orders of sentence rehearing.