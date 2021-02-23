Harambee Sacco chair to pay Sh107,500 for impounded matatu

Milimani Law Courts

The Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The vehicle managed by Kenya Bus Limited was impounded on December 17, 2020 after the driver was accused of flouting laws.

The High Court has ordered Harambee Sacco’s chair Macloud Mukiti Malonza to deposit Sh107,500 for his impounded public service vehicle to be returned.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Body of Italian ambassador killed in DRC returns home

  2. Let’s embrace the culture of blood donation to save lives

  3. Assemblies BBI vote doesn't reflect people's will: Kang'ata

  4. Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger's presidential runoff

  5. Court orders sacco boss to pay Sh107,500 for seized matatu

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.