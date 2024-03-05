Government to import 12.5 million bags of subsidised fertiliser

The government has ordered for the importation of 12.5 million bags of subsidised fertiliser to beat a looming shortage of the commodity ahead of the long season planting season.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi said the government has commenced the process of importation to ensure there is no shortage of fertiliser, especially in maize-growing areas in the country.

The CS said the government would make the subsidised fertiliser available across the country in time for the coming planting season.

The development comes after farmers in most parts of the North Rift region raised concerns over an impending shortage of subsidised fertiliser as they rushed to make purchases for the upcoming planting season.

This is after the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) admitted that the demand for the input is outstripping supply.

NCPB said they have distributed 378,000 bags of fertiliser for the long season planting exercise but there is high demand for the farm input, especially in the maize growing zones of the North Rift region.

The country requires about 650,000 tonnes of fertiliser annually but some farmers plant without applying it due to high prices.

However, Linturi allayed fears of fertiliser shortage, assuring farmers, especially grain farmers in the North Rift region, of enough supply of subsidised fertiliser before the long rains season begins.

“We have already started the process of importing 12.5 million bags of fertiliser to ensure our farmers prepare for the coming planting season,” Linturi said.

He also assured farmers of enough supply of mobile grain dryers to avert cases of post-harvest losses, adding that his ministry would collaborate with county governments in the distribution of subsidised fertiliser and mobile grain dryers.

The CS added that his ministry would reward all farmers who purchase the subsidised fertiliser with free sunflower seeds.

The move, said the CS, is in line with the Kenya Kwanza government’s plan to reduce importation of edible oils by reviving the sunflower industry.

Crops Development Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh outlined measures being implemented to ensure all registered farmers access subsidised farm inputs.

Dr Ronoh said the ministry will seal all the loopholes and ensure all farmers with e-vouchers for access to subsidised farm inputs.

He said more than 16,000 dealers have been recruited to ensure the fertiliser is distributed close to farmers with the government targeting to harvest at least 63 million bags of maize.

The NCPB has invited bids for the distribution of 175,000 tonnes of assorted fertiliser across the 47 counties.

