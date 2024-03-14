Good news as petrol prices drop by Sh7, diesel by Sh5

A litre of super petrol has dropped below the Sh200 mark in Nairobi in the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) where pump prices have fallen by up to Sh7 per litre effective midnight. This is the biggest drop month on month since May 2020.

A litre of super petrol will retail at Sh199.15 in Nairobi marking a drop of Sh7.21 while that of diesel will sell at Sh190.38 a litre( a drop of Sh5.09). A litre of kerosene will drop by the smallest margin of Sh4.49 to retail at Sh188.74 in the city.

The price cuts to be contained in the latest pricing schedule that will be in force until April 14 are set to boost efforts of further slowing down the cost of living.