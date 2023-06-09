Gold scam case: High Court allows Anne Amadi to access bank accounts

The High Court has unfrozen the personal bank accounts of Chief Registrar Anne Amadi, which were frozen last month, saying there was nothing to show that she was involved in the day-to-day activities of the law firm registered in her name.

Justice Alfred Mabeya also ruled that there was nothing to show that Ms Amadi benefited from the Sh100 million allegedly paid by a Dubai-based company, Bruton Gold Trading LLC, for the purchase of the 1,500kg gold bars.

Ms Amadi was last month banned from using or transferring funds in her personal account and those of Amadi and Associates after the gold trading company claimed it was defrauded of the millions as the consignment was never delivered to Dubai as agreed.

"There is nothing to show that the 1st respondent (Ms Amadi) was involved in the day-to-day activities of the law firm or that she benefited from the funds," the judge said.

Justice Mabeya, however, refused to strike out the case as requested by Ms Amadi and two other lawyers, including her son Brian Ochieng, who admitted receiving the millions for the 2021 gold purchase.

The judge said Mr Ochieng should bear his cross because he is an adult and the fact that she is Ms Amadi's son doesn't mean she should bear the burden on his behalf.

Justice Mabeya also said Ms Amadi remains a defendant because the gold trader, Mr Demetrios Bradshaw, has rightly sued her to show that the law firm is registered in her name.

Ms Amadi, Mr Ochieng, two other Kenyans and a Liberian national are being sued by Bruton Gold Trading LLC for allegedly losing $742,206 between 22 September and 21 October 2021.

It was told the money was for the purchase of gold bars, but the precious metal was never delivered to the buyer in Dubai.

The other defendants in the case are Andrew Njenga Kiarie, Kikanae Topoti, Daniel Ndegwa Kangara alias Daniel Muriithi and Edward Taylor alias Mboronda Seyenkulo Sakor, a Liberian passport holder.