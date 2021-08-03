Girls can do better than boys; we just have to shift our focus

Fellow ladies, I believe you have heard the expression that what a man can do, a woman can do better.

If this statement is true, where do we go wrong? Compared to men, we have fewer female engineers, pilots and even lawyers.

Yet, while still young, both boys and girls make the first step together, the second in unison but it appears most of us girls get stagnated in the subsequent sreps.

In my opinion, one thing that leads to this is a shift in our focus.

Compared to men, girls can do better in beauty. When a young girl joins secondary school, college or university, her focus shifts. She concentrates more on beauty as boys read books.

Next president

I am reminded that millions of our colleagues joined Form One yesterday. Did you choose that school because you believe it will help you become the next President or the next Martha Koome? Or was it your dream school because of the design and colour of uniform?

Did you join that school because the hems of its skirts are above the knees, and because it allows those funny hairstyles?

If it was because of the latter, you are drifting away from both the course. Every school has something to offer but sometimes we learners fail to give our best. To my elder sisters in colleges and universities, I want to believe that you know more and better than me.

Please don’t be that girl, who after your first year, will have gone to more parties than all the women in your village combined.

Traditional dress

My ladies, let us all aspire to be the next Martha Karua, Martha Koome, the next Samia Suluhu and other women who have made it in life.

Let us choose paths that are less trodden. The paths where you don’t concentrate on your physical beauty but the beauty of your brain. Where the potential to unleash your future lies not in the next fashion in town.

In fact, the number of times I have seen President Suluhu, she is always in her traditional dress.

And the many times I have seen Martha Karua, she has always been in her natural hair. This is the road we should take.