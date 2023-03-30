Women still the poorest group in Kenya, report

Kenyan women are still significantly poor despite economic gains the country has made in the recent past.

According to the Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (Gesi) Analysis conducted by the British High Commission (Nairobi) between July 2022 and March 2023, women were found to be multi-dimensionally poor at 65 per cent compared to men at 56 per cent.

Speaking during the launch of the report at Movenpick Hotel yesterday, the Head of the East Africa Research and Innovation Hub at Commonwealth Dr Stella Muthuri, explained that despite Kenya transitioning to a low-middle income country, women are still overrepresented among the poorest people.

“Some women and girls experience higher levels of gender inequality and social exclusion. These women include women and girls with disabilities, adolescent girls, women from low socio-economic backgrounds, women who work in informal sectors ,women refugees and women in arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL),’’

Speaking at the launch, Crystal Asige, Nominated Senator for persons living with disabilities (PWDs) who lost her eyesight as an adult due to glaucoma, said the double burden of discrimination of being a woman and a person living with disability often leads to high levels of poverty amongst women like her.

Crystal Asige, Nominated Senator for PWDs speaks during the launch of Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Analysis report at Movenpick Hotel in Nairobi on March 28.

“Studies show that no person is more discriminated against than young black girls with disabilities living in Africa. This is because we carry multiple burdens of discrimination. We are four times more likely to suffer gender-based-violence (GBV) and three times more likely to be illiterate. Therefore, we are disproportionately unemployed, impoverished and abused,’’ Ms Asige said

The nominated Senator also revealed that she was shocked that out of 26 million employed people in Kenya, only 490,000 are persons with disabilities.

“The correlation between poverty and disability may not be obvious at face value but inaccessibility in the built environment including roads and schools means we access far less learning opportunities and hence less qualified to be employable. If we manage to overcome these barriers, still as adults, we have to battle with inaccessible transport, workplaces and essential services,” she added.

Also representing women from ethnic minorities and arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL) was Fatuma Hassan, the chairperson of Minority Women Rights Group, an organisation that comprises about 80,000 Isakiah women in Kenya.

Fatuma Hassan, the chairperson of Minority Women Rights Group Kenya during the launch Gesi Analysis report at Movenpick Hotel in Nairobi, on March 28.

Ms Hassan revealed that her community has historically been marginalised from opportunities. She stated that women from the Isakiah community are especially left out.

“Since we do not have any political representation in Parliament, it is so hard for us to even access education bursaries from county governments. In cases where the women get educated, they cannot access jobs. I have been trying to find jobs for seven women, one of whom has attained master’s level of education but I couldn't,’’ Ms Hassan said.

The gender equality report cited climate change as an emerging challenge that is worsening the economic mobility of women in ASAL areas.

“The drought has exacerbated existing gender inequalities, worsening the situation for many women in ASAL communities. Women have to walk longer distances in search of food and water, some miss clinic appointments when pregnant , while girls are married off to support their families with income to buy livestock,’’ reads part of the report.

The British High Commission now recommends that the Kenyan government works with champions to support inclusive coalitions working towards alleviating poverty amongst women.